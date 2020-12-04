Milton-Freewater
December 2, 2020
Virginia Handley Casbeer, 93, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Kelso, Washington, where she had been living for the past year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harrison Gillespe Handley and Marie Handley Bannister; two brothers, John and Bob Handley of Texas; and sisters, Susan Cheney of Texas, Carolyn Handley Garner of Pendleton, and Georgia Bonifer Ashworth of Milton-Freewater. Survivors include a brother, Harrison C. Handley of Weston; a sister, LaHoma Handley Horn of Pendleton; her husband of 68 years, Jasper Casbeer of Walla Walla, Washington; daughters, Joanna Langlais of Kelso, Washington, and Sheila Hulin of Tacoma, Washington; a son, Jasper M. Casbeer of Seattle, Washington; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a private graveside service and burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
To send a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.