Elgin
March 15, 1938 — October 23, 2019
Virginia “Tobie” Williams, 81, of Elgin, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elgin Stampede Hall on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Tobie was born on March 15, 1938, in La Grande, Oregon, to Emmett and Eva Mae (Rollins) Thompson. She lived on Cricket Flat as a child and resided in Elgin, Oregon, all of her life. She attended Elgin High School. She married Chuck Williams on July 3, 1956.
Tobie’s interests included playing guitar, piano, and organ. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. She especially enjoyed watching school sporting events and traveling to grandkids’ and many school-aged kids’ sporting events all around the Northwest. She loved spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren. The last few years in her home, she particularly appreciated time sitting on her patio in her favorite swing.
Tobie is survived by her sons, Brent (Leone) Williams of Elgin, Ore., and Keith (Stephanie) Williams of Island City, Ore.; daughters Kelly (Glen) Griffith of Ione, Ore., and Kanda (Steve) Gresham of Elgin, Ore.; brother Larry (Betty) Thompson of Elgin, Ore.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents, Emmett and Eva Thompson; and her sisters, Peggy Kennedy, Dixie Stanton, and Bobbie Horn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elgin Stampeders, P.O. Box 397, Elgin, OR 97827.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.