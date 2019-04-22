Pendleton
January 2, 1926 — April 17, 2019
Virginia Underwood Tubbs, 93, died April 17, 2019, at Walla Walla, Wash. She was born January 2, 1926, to Allen T. and Beth Highlander Underwood at Grants Pass, Ore.
Virginia attended high schools in The Dalles and Pendleton and graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Ore. She attended Oregon State University and was a lifelong OSU supporter.
She married Frank Tubbs and raised their children on the family farm near Adams. She supported their activities and taught Sunday school in Adams when they were growing up.
Committed to ensuring that arts and music were part of the community, she served on the boards of the Oregon East Symphony and its forerunner. She was a Pendleton Center for the Arts supporter. She was one of the organizers of Oregon State University's Art About Agriculture program. She instigated and coordinated the Terrific Tuesday and table setting displays at the Umatilla County Historical Society, where she also served on the board and exhibit committee.
Her sister, Betty Jane Underwood, died of infantile paralysis, so she was a staunch supporter of the March of Dimes and served on their local and state boards.
She belonged to P.E.O. for more than 50 years and enjoyed her membership in Girls' Club, Delphian, the Athena Study Club, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and numerous other organizations, including the Portland Town Club.
She and Frank were involved with the Pendleton Round-Up, with local, state and national wheat organizations and with Pendleton's Community Hospital. She was a member of the Umatilla County Juvenile Advisory Council at the time Pendleton's juvenile detention center was established.
She was honored for contributions to her community as Pendleton's Woman of the Year in 1974 and as the recipient of the Oregon March of Dimes White Rose, Soroptomist's Women Helping Women, and Oregon State University's Diamond Pioneer of Oregon awards.
She loved antiques, travel, and was a bird enthusiast.
She is survived by her children Julie (Ryan) Reese, Gleneden Beach, Ore., Kelly (Dawn) Tubbs, Spirit Lake, Idaho, and Joyce Burger, Austin, Texas; grandchildren Kyle (Lissa) Reese, Hillary (Mike) Kozma, Ashley Tubbs, Adrienne (Joel) Bartron, Jake Tubbs, Craig Burger and Scott Burger; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton, Ore., with interment to follow at the Athena Cemetery in Athena, Ore.
Memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, Umatilla County Historical Society, Pioneer Humane Society or Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
