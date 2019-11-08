Hermiston
June 27, 1927 — November 6, 2019
Vivian Elaine Kalal of Hermiston was born June 27, 1927, in American Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Burch and Jennie (Barnes) Lobaugh. She passed away in Hermiston on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 92.
Vivian grew up and attended school in Idaho and in California. She later moved to Hermiston where she worked for Consolidated Freightways as a bookkeeper. While working for Consolidated she met Raymond Kalal. The couple was united in marriage on November 11, 1952, in Pasco, Wash. The couple started, owned and operated Kalal Construction in Hermiston for many years until retiring in 2011.
Vivian loved animals (especially her dogs) and camping in the mountains. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hermiston for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond in 2005, her parents and two brothers, Jack and Bob.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly (Don) Teeples; four adopted children: Dan (Debra) Kalal, Randy Kalal, Margie Kalal-Gunshows and Mary (John) Burnette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, OR 97838. Dedication of the grave will follow in the Hermiston Cemetery near Hermiston.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.