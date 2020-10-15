Milton-Freewater
January 31, 1930 — October 13, 2020
Vivian Florence Jorgensen, 90, of Milton-Freewater, passed away October 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 31, 1930, in Twin City, Idaho, to John Peter and Emily (Karlson) Anderson. On July 14, 1946, she married Arnold Roger Jorgensen in Buhl, Idaho. Their family moved to Milton-Freewater in 1960 where Roger was a grade school principal and then the school district superintendent.
Vivian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including many years as a seminary teacher, and in the Family History Center. A highlight in her life was serving a mission with her husband in Scotland.
For over 50 years, she volunteered in the Scouts in many positions including scout leader, Wood Badge, and the Eagle Scout Board of Review. She earned the On My Honor Award and was presented the Silver Beaver Award by the National Court of Honor for “outstanding longtime service to youth.”
She was a 4-H sewing club leader, school volunteer, taught Red Cross First Aid classes; and knitted hundreds of stocking caps, lap robes and afghans for veterans in the VA Medical Center and that were shipped to Iraq and Afghanistan to military personnel.
Vivian spent thousands of hours working with the youth and helping others. At the 2015 Milton-Freewater Citizenship Awards ceremony, she was presented the “Golden Pioneer” award for her service to the community.
She is survived by her daughters Colleen (Gene) Stocking of Connell, Washington, Sandy (Greg) Nelson of Star, Idaho, Debbie (Robert) Montgomery of Boise, Idaho, Loretta Smith of Forest Grove, Oregon, and Heidi Keller of Las Vegas, Nevada; son Michael (Kim) Jorgensen of Pensacola, Florida; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; and son Thomas Roger Jorgensen in 1976.
Viewing will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater, and Saturday morning, October 17, 2020, from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Milton-Freewater, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Face masks are required at all events.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Church Humanitarian Services or Missionary Fund through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.