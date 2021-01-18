Hermiston
February 25, 1920 — January 10, 2021
Vivian G. McFetridge, former longtime Lostine, Oregon, resident, was born February 25, 1920, at home in Lynch, Nebraska, to parents Amasa and Elmira (Cressy) Cohee. She died on January 10, 2021, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 100 years.
She was raised and attended schools in Nebraska before her family moved to Missouri during the dust bowl. Vivian moved to Idaho in 1948 to help her brother care for his newborn baby girl after the death of his wife. In 1952, a mutual friend introduced Vivian to Royal McFetridge. They were married on January 31, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and made their home on Royal’s farm just outside of Lostine. They raised their family on the farm and lived there until 1990 when they sold it and moved to Hermiston.
Vivian was a homemaker, worked the farm, served as a 4-H leader for over 20 years and was a dedicated supporter of her children’s sporting events and other activities. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, traveling and gardening; however, the greatest enjoyment in her life came from spending time with family and church friends. She will be remembered for her quick wit, easy laugh, unconditional love, and her amazing cooking.
She is survived by her sons Doug (Judy) McFetridge, Pahrump, Nevada, and Dean (Chelsie) McFetridge, Winthrop, Washington; daughter Carol Lovell, Hermiston, Oregon; sisters Margaret Lerwick, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Ruth Cooper, Thompsonville, Illinois, and Hazel Spinar, Cole Camp, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Royal McFetridge; her parents; a brother, Phillip; and two sisters, Louise and Esther.
A private family service will be held with a private burial following at the Enterprise Cemetery, Enterprise, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Vivian’s name to the Wallowa County 4-H Leader’s Association directly or c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Vivian with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.