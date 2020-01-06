Pendleton
September 16, 1923 — December 31, 2019
Vivian Lucile (Draper) Larsen died at her home in Pendleton on December 31, 2019. She was born September 16, 1923, to Dick and Beulah (Bunnell) Draper in Union, Oregon.
She attended Union schools and graduated in 1941 in a class of only 17. After graduation, she married Alva Hartley on October 26, 1941. In 1942, they moved to Pendleton where he worked for the railroad. They later divorced. She was widowed by three husbands, Ralph Ingalls, Harold Hart and Albert Larsen.
She worked as a bookkeeper in the Umatilla County Clerk’s Office for 19 years. After resigning in July of 1974, she accepted a job with the state of Oregon as a clerk auditor. She retired after 11 years.
Vivian was very active in several clubs and organizations for many years, playing piano for most of them. She was a member of IOOF for 55 years, Emblem Club, Pioneer Ladies Club, president of the Pendleton Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) and advisor for Theta Rho. She started attending the Pendleton Senior Center in the 1960s and has remained an active member. She was also well known for playing the calliope in parades for the Side Saddlers, which she did for 27 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Taxdal of Pendleton; grandchildren Robert Hartley of Virginia, Michael Hartley of California, Budd Richards of Hermiston, and Teresa Bryan of Pendleton; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Murlin Hartley, in 2017; three brothers; and her husbands.
At her request, no services will be held. Private burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations in her memory can be made to PAWS in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences at www.pioneerchapel.com.
