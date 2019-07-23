Bend
August 7, 1956 — May 18, 2019
Wade Forrest Drury, 62, of Bend, died May 18, 2019, at his home in Bend.
Wade was born August 7, 1956, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Bud John McCaughey and Klara June Drury. He graduated from Cascade Locks High School, and served three years in the U.S. Navy.
Wade worked as a diesel mechanic. He moved from Hermiston to Bend in 2000.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Survivors include sons Curtis Drury and Ryan Drury; nine grandchildren; and siblings Mitchell Drury, Renae White, Kevin McCaughey, Carolin McCaughey and April Kawasaki. He was predeceased by his parents, and son Kevin Drury.
No services are planned at this time.
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home of Bend is handling arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.niswonger-reynolds.com/obituary
