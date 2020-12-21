Bend
February 16, 1941 — December 2, 2020
Dr. Wally Zimmerman, 79, died Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in the company of his family, after a sudden onset of Lymphoma cancer.
He was born Waldon Christian Zimmerman on February 16, 1941, in Pipestone, Minnesota, to Waldon “Mike” and Frances “Frankie” Zimmerman. He was raised in Pendleton, Oregon, with his siblings Dennis, Gary and Jeff where he graduated from high school. He attended Lewis & Clark College where he received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1964, and went on to the University of Oregon where he was awarded his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 1969.
Upon graduation he served in the Navy Medical Corps as a dentist to the Hopi and Navajo reservations of the American Southwest and the Public Dept. of Health & Welfare, completing a residency at the military post on Stanton Island, New York. He later served as chief of dental services at the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, New Mexico, from 1972 to 1974.
Having developed a warm relationship with the Native American people, he provided dentistry through the Indian Health Service after his retirement to numerous reservations throughout the West, including the Warm Springs and Umatilla reservations of Oregon.
He served on the Oregon State Board of Dental Examiners and held the position of president from 1979 to 1980. He served on the Dental Hygiene Licensing Board of Practicing Reviews and helped found the Western Regional Examining Board. He was selected as Oregon’s Dentist of the Year in 1989 and was initiated into the International College of Dentists. Dr. Zimmerman ran a private practice in Redmond for 28 years and held his dental license for 50 years.
Wally, a kind and caring man, he always welcomed interns, exchange students, and people in job transitions. He believed in the importance of giving back to the community where he lived. He was a long time Deschutes County Fair Association member and served as its parade director from 1974 to 1990, and was honored as the Grand Marshal in 2010. He was active in the Redmond Rotary Club, served on the boards for 12 years and was president from 1982 to 1983. He served on the Redmond Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 1984 to 1987 and was named Redmond’s First Citizen in 1991. He most recently served as a trustee for the Bend Elks Lodge #1371 and as a board member for the Tumalo Irrigation District.
He had a love for rural life and ranching. He began working wheat harvests in the Pendleton area as a teenager and stayed connected to this activity and the region over his lifetime. He was an active participant in the Pendleton Round-Up Cowboy Mounted Band and was a participant in the annual Happy Canyon Pageant. He and his wife Carol operated a ranch in the Tumalo area where they enjoyed horses and a small hay operation. They also enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Dr. Wally Zimmerman is survived by his wife Carol Shull and her children Javan Shull, Michal Shull, Rachel Jonas and Ben Shull, and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife Linda Zimmerman and their children Michael Zimmerman and Megan Miller, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his second wife Sharon “Shari” Zimmerman and her son Matt Hahn, and survived by her children Mike Hahn, David Hahn and Stacy Hahn.
He is survived by his siblings Dennis Zimmerman, Gary Zimmerman and Jeff Zimmerman. His parents Mike and Frankie Zimmerman preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life service will not be held at this time due to COVID restrictions.
Memorial contributions in Dr. Zimmerman’s name may be made to any of the following: Kemple Memorial Dental Clinic for Children, Redmond Rotary, Bend Elks Lodge #1371, or the Shepherd’s House of Bend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.