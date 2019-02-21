Hermiston
May 13, 1925 — February 18, 2019
Wallace Loren Johnson of Hermiston was born in Portland, Oregon, on May 13, 1925, the son of Loren Albert and Helen Mate (Harbke) Johnson. He died peacefully at his home on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 93.
Wallace grew up on his father’s turkey farm at Johnson’s Landing (near Scappoose, Ore.) where he developed a love of raising cattle and crops. During his senior year of high school he drove a school bus route and worked on the farm. He received both State Farmer and American Farmer degrees through the Future Farmers of America program. He graduated from Scappoose Union High School in the class of 1944.
After graduation, he started a dairy farm on his grandfather Albert Johnson’s farm, which he ran for 30 years. In the fall of 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Ava Dee Thomas. The couple resided at the dairy next to Multnomah Channel for the next 30 years where they raised their three children. In 1974, they sold the dairy and moved to Madras, Ore., where he farmed until 1996. Ava preceded him in death in 1983.
Wallace married Ruby Wilbur in 1984 and the couple built a home and resided in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho until divorcing in 2002. In 2004, he married Louise Dedrick and moved to Hermiston where he has resided since.
Wallace enjoyed taking the motorhome to Yuma, Ariz., for the winters, traveling, playing golf and cards and working in his yard. He was a Boy Scout leader for six years and enjoyed taking his boys for hikes down the Pacific Crest Trail. He also enjoyed fishing trips to British Columbia and many camping trips around Oregon. He played football in high school and was a lifelong Oregon State Beavers fan. He joined the Masonic Lodge in Scappoose in 1947 and received his 70 years membership pin in Hermiston in 2018.
In addition to his first wife, Ava, he was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara, in 1939.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Johnson, and her children Kathy Schofield, Don Fulcher, Linda Phillips and Sue Leathers; his son Douglas Johnson of Bend; daughters Trudy Conzoner of Lake Oswego and Lorna Hockett of Waldport; brothers Dale Johnson of Salem and Bruce R. Johnson of Victoria, British Columbia; grandchildren Mitch Johnson, Phil Johnson, Jolie Conzoner, Alisyn Shaw, Tara Wiswall, Bryan Hockett and Kevin Hockett; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Elliott, Rhett, Ross, Desmond and Alannah.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Stanfield Moose Lodge, 615 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
