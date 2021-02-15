Pendleton
January 27, 2000 — February 10, 2021
Walter Woodrow Smith reluctantly entered this world at 5:30 a.m. on January 27, 2000. Julie and Timothy Smith welcomed him with all the love they could possibly give and named him after Tim’s grandfather. He was a curious and bright child. He welcomed a brother, James (Jim) Smith, to the family in 2004.
Walter had a dry and sharp wit. Underneath his stoic presence was a playful, smart, tender-hearted young man with huge dreams. Walter made this world a better place. Tragically, we lost Walt and two other young souls in a car accident on February 10. He and a group of coworkers from Mt. Hood Meadows were heading to the beach for a birthday celebration. Walt’s two favorite places were the mountains and the beach. His immediate and extended family mourns, along with two other families who lost their children that day.
Walter took pride in being part of the Pendleton High School FIRST Robotics Championship Team from its inception. He had a rich community of close friends in Pendleton and in the online realm. He loved computers and computing but was really just beginning to know what he wanted out of life. He loved working at Mt. Hood Meadows and being on Mt. Hood every day.
Walt is survived by his mother, father and brother. He leaves behind a large extended family: Vesta and Jim Smith, paternal grandparents; Jennifer and Dave Carter, paternal aunt and uncle; Kathy Leffler, maternal grandmother; Lloyd and Lois Piercy, maternal grandparents; and Amy and Blake Ambridge, Gina and Bob Tyhuis, Angel Ledesma, Jared and Colleen Piercy, Tiffany and Derek Bruehl, Sara and David McGuire, Brie and Brian VanCleave, and Christian Leffler, maternal aunts and uncles. Walt had a whole host of cousins who will miss him as well. His family will mourn his loss for their remaining time on this earth.
Walter Smith was a kind-hearted, giving young man who gave what he could to make this world a better place in his short time here. His family wants to thank their friends and community for wrapping their arms around them during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church. Attendance will be limited because of COVID but will stream live.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.