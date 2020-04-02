Pendleton
March 18, 1932 — March 28, 2020
Warren Russell Miller was born in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on March 18, 1932, to Russell and Ida May (Banger) Miller. He passed away at his home in Pendleton on March 28, 2020.
Warren was in the Army from 1950-1954, obtaining the rank of sergeant. He was stationed in Korea for two years during the war.
On December 28, 1953, Warren married Dorothy Steele. They lived in Telford, Pennsylvania, until June of 1972 when they bought property and moved to Pendleton. Warren and Dorothy had 1 daughter and two sons.
Warren and his son Kent opened an auto body repair business, which they ran for 48 years. They painted everything from cars to trucks and also did body and fender repair.
He is survived by his spouse, Dorothy; daughter Sharon (Mike) Ingham of Touchet, Wash.; sons Kent (Doris) Miller of Keizer, Ore., and Kirk R. Miller of Frederick, Md.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Warren and Dorothy viewed all of them as a great blessing.
Because of recent restrictions, a graveside service will be held for family only on April 4, 2020, at Skyview Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. To make a memorial donation in Warren’s memory, send to a charity of your choice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.