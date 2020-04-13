Pendleton
August 7, 1920 — April 8, 2020
Warren Wagenseil died peacefully April 8, 2020, at Suttle Care & Retirement in Pendleton, Oregon. He was 99 years, eight months old. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Burns Mortuary of Pendleton chapel. Due to the pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in a closed, private Mass on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pendleton. Interment will be held at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Born August 7, 1920, in Ridgewood, borough of Queens, New York City, New York, Warren lived in Queens borough until 1954 in sections of Jamaica and South Ozone Park. He graduated from John Adams High School in Ozone Park, N.Y., in 1939.
He worked for a surgical supply store in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 1939 until 1940 and as a mailboy at Columbia Broadcasting Company from 1940 until 1942. He entered the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1942 and shipped out as a deck cadet in April 1942 on a merchant ship bound for Mumansk, Russia. This ship sank in a minefield off of Iceland in July 1942. After a trip to the Persian Gulf aboard a liberty ship he returned to the Merchant Marine Academy and received his third mate’s license. He sailed in the Merchant Marine from 1942 until 1952.
From 1952 until 1953 during the Korean War he serve as a navigator aboard a United States Navy ship. From 1956 until 1964 he lived in St. Petersburg, Florida, and worked for the daily newspaper, the St. Petersburg Times, as an editorial auditor.
From 1964 until 1978 he worked for the United States State Department as a communications officer, retiring in 1978. During this period he served in embassies and consulates in Mexico, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Ecuador. He was in the U.S. Embassy in Prague, Czechoslovakia.
While retired, he was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church as adult altar server, lector, extraordinary minister and sacristan for 25 or so years, including bringing Holy Communion to the home-bound and to nursing homes. He enjoyed playing golf, maintaining his home and lawn, taking care of various cats and dogs that they had over the years, and was an avid sports fan. He would rather walk than drive (including the 20-minute walk to church). He enjoyed the Coffee Group gatherings, after Tuesday morning masses, celebrating birthdays with coffee and donuts. He always kept his rosary at hand.
Warren was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Peggy, by his sister and brother-in-law, and one nephew. He is survived by four nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and -nephews and 15 great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Warren will be remembered as a dear, gentle man and will be greatly missed by his community, friends and family.
