Pendleton
December 7, 1931 - December 9, 2020
Wavalee Faircloth passed away on Dec. 9, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Brashear, Missouri, to Reed and Ella (Ross) Black. She was raised in Athena and attended Athena schools.
She married Darrell Faircloth. They lived in Pendleton where they raised their family. She worked for Rite Aid and after many years retired from there. She loved gardening and doing crafts.
She left behind a daughter, Kay Cooper of Pendleton; grandchildren, Tim Cooper of Pendleton, Tamberlee Faircloth of Hermiston; great-grandchildren, Jonathon of Pendleton, Sterling of Union, Serenity of Hermiston; sisters, Ina of Pendleton, Wanda of Heppner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; son, Clayton; her parents, several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Judes, Shriners or a charity of choice in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
