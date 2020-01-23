Meacham
June 30, 1950 — January 19, 2020
Wayne Albert Roberts, 69, of Meacham, Oregon, died January 19, 2020, at his home.
Wayne was born June 30, 1950, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Jack and Charlotte Roberts. He attended school in Pendleton, Oregon. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He worked in all aspects of the logging industry and fighting wildfires.
Wayne loved the mountains and spending time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his mother Charlotte Eliason of Meacham, Oregon, his brother Stephen Roberts of Bend, Oregon, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contribute to Cancer Society or Vietnam War Veterans in his memory.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
