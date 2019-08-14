Pilot Rock
November 17, 1961 — July 30, 2019
Wayne Harry Humphrey of Pilot Rock, born in Medford, Oregon, Jackson County, on November 17, 1961, died July 30, 2019.
He was a father of four: John Carbine, and Fallon, Christina and Gabrielle Humphrey. He was loved by most all who knew him, a good father, husband and person.
Wayne always dreamt of pursuing a life of solitude in the great open spaces of Montana, after his children had completed school.
He is continued by his children, family, friends and countless others whose lives he touched. Gone but not forgotten, his memory will always live on. He will be remembered as a kind, caring, hard-working and loving person. Wayne was humorous, loved a good joke, was very down-to-earth, and passionate about the things he loved. He will be missed.
Rest in peace.
