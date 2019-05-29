Hermiston
August 15, 1941 — May 26, 2019
Wendell Hugh Paris of Hermiston was born August 15, 1941, in Sidney, Nebraska, the son of Hugh and Thelma (Walker) Paris. He passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 77.
Wendell grew up on his family farm near Sidney, Nebraska, where he attended his schooling. He moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1966 where he has lived for over 50 years. He worked for Marlette Homes in Hermiston for 20 years. He then began working for Lamb Weston, where he worked in maintenance for 20 years until retiring in 2018.
Wendell was a big basketball fan and had enjoyed being a referee for both high school and junior high basketball games. He also enjoyed shooting pool and being in pool leagues, and had shot pool at the Hermiston Eagles Lodge for many years. He was a big fan of Elvis and a lifelong fan of Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Wendell married Billie Smith in Sidney, Neb., in 1961. The couple later divorced. He later married Sharon Jones in Hermiston. The couple later divorced.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Jean Schlink, two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by a son, Scott (Charlotte) McBride; daughter Lori (Dee) Carey; son Robert (Melissa) Paris; son Kenneth Hugh Paris; son Aaron (Alexia) Paris; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Paris; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Living Faith Church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston, Ore.
Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
