Wilbur Louis Jones Jr., 92, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at a local care facility. He was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Wallowa, Oregon, to Wilbur and Agnes Jones. He graduated from Ukiah High School, Ukiah, Oregon, in 1947.
Bill worked various logging jobs after high school. In September 1957, Bill started working for Pendleton Grain Growers and, except working for a short time with the Oregon State Grain Inspection Dept., worked for Pendleton Grain Growers for over 31 years.
Bill married Nettie Jean Farmer on April 1, 1959, in Pendleton, Oregon. They had four children together, Tammy, Terri, James and Roy.
Bill enjoyed anything that got him into the woods — elk and deer hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, huckleberry picking and camping. He also enjoyed gardening and family gatherings.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nettie; his children, Tammy Hulse (Mike), Terri Eickstaedt, James, and Roy (Julie); grandchildren, Eric, Erin, Ashley, Elizabeth, Dacoda, Kathryn, Kaitlyn, Karolyn, Jarrett, Jasmine and Jordon; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Shelby, Lindsay, Natalie and Ashley.
Bill was predeceased by parents, Wilbur and Agnes Jones; and brothers, Joseph and Roy.
Viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton. Graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton. Reception following service will be held at the VFW at 1221 SE Court Place, Pendleton. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
