Hermiston
November 23, 1945 — April 25, 2020
Wilburn Clyde “Will” Clark, 74, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born November 23, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, he was the son of the late Wilburn Blue Clark and Juanita Cova (Sutton) Clark, the youngest of five children.
Will served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War as a communications specialist. After he was honorably discharged, Will moved to Oregon where he met his beautiful wife Treva Janet (Sauers) Clark in Joseph, Oregon. Will and Treva were married September 2, 1967, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Will worked at Marlette (where he met his best friend Duane Berry) and while there his son Chuck was born December 10, 1968. His new family soon moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where Will worked for Gold West and his daughter Sharmalee was born December 11, 1970. Will moved his growing family to Pendleton, Oregon, where he attended Blue Mountain Community College and received an associate’s degree in electronics. After graduating, Will worked for Wilcox Furniture and JC Penney before becoming self-employed at Hermiston Electronics with his longtime friend and business partner John Knudson.
In 1988, Will went to work at JM Manufacturing in McNary, Oregon, which began a 25-year career in the plastic pipe industry. Will worked for both JM Manufacturing and North American Pipe to serve as electro-mechanic, superintendent, engineer, director of engineering, and plant manager at multiple locations around the country: McNary, Oregon; Wharton, Texas; Springfield, Kentucky; Houston, Texas; and Bonneville, Mississippi. In 2004, Will returned to Hermiston and took a position as plant manager of JM Manufacturing in McNary and worked there until his retirement in 2013.
Will loved his job, helping people, and loved spending time with his family. In his spare time, Will enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and his many woodworking and landscaping projects. His grandsons and their friends called him Big P and he always enjoyed time with his grandkids more than anything.
Will is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Treva Janet Clark; their two children, Chuck Clark of Arcadia, California, and Sharmie Fraser of Hermiston, Oregon; 11 grandchildren: Justin Clark of London, England, Will Clark III of Spring, Texas, Brittany Clark of Spring, Texas, Amy Clark of Oklahoma, Crystal Zielke of Stanfield, Oregon, Zachary Fraser of Bend, Oregon, Tanner Fraser of Madras, Oregon, Gunnar Fraser of Madras, Oregon, Abigail Clark of Laguna Hills, California, Annabella Clark of Laguna Hills, California, and Alexandria Clark of Laguna Hills, California; his best friend and dog, Zoey; sister Lola Ann Falkner of Floresville, Texas; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Juanita; brothers Johnny Jim Sessom and Robert Wayne Sessom; sister Rosetta Marie Pridgeon; and sons Wilburn Clyde Clark II and Troy James Clark.
A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled for next year in Hermiston, Oregon, on the anniversary of Will’s passing.
Please share memories of Will with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
