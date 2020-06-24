Walla Walla, Washington
March 26, 1931 — June 20, 2020
Wiley Blanton Cook died June 20, 2020, of natural causes at the Washington State VA facility in Walla Walla, Washington.
Wiley was born March 26, 1931, in French Camp, Mississippi, to Elmer and Lonnie Cook and spent his childhood growing up in Stewart, Mississippi, with his sister Jane and brother James. He graduated from Weir High School in 1949.
In 1952 Wiley joined the Army and received his military training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
In 1955 Wiley found himself working for U.S. Gypsum in Pilot Rock, Oregon, where he met his future wife, Velda Robertson. They were married on June 28, 1958, in Pendleton and remained married for 58 years. They had two sons, Donnie (born in 1959) and Randy (born in 1963). In 1968 the family moved from Pilot Rock to a farm on the Umatilla River where they remained until 2014. In 1970, Wiley went to work for Umatilla County Public Works and later he worked for the city of Pendleton public works, before retiring in 1985.
Wiley was a member of the Pendleton Elks Lodge and VFW Post 922. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, wood cutting and growing a garden each year that was large enough to feed several families — and it did. Wiley also loved to spoil his three grandchildren, Ryan, Rachelle and Megan. One of the sayings Wiley will always be remembered for is, “You can have a million dollars, but if you don’t have a friend, you will always be poor.”
Wiley is survived by his son Donnie Cook of Pendleton; sister Jae Burney of Stewart, Miss.; granddaughters Rachelle Knight (Cook, husband Ross) of North Plains, Oregon, and Megan Peterson (Cook, husband Skylar) of Klamath Falls, Oregon; great-granddaughters Laynie Knight and Chandler Knight; great-grandsons Bentley Knight and JJ Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Wiley was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Velda, his son Randy, grandson Ryan Cook, daughter-in-law Elise Cook and his brother James Cook.
A private family service will be held on a date yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
