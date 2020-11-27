Hermiston
November 21, 2020
Willard A. Olson Jr. of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on in St. Paul, Minnesota, to parents Willard Sr. and Mildred Hougham. He died on Nov. 21, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 94 years.
Willard enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 and served during WWII on a mine sweeper in the South Pacific. He married Ruth Vogt in 1946 when he returned home after his honorable discharge.
Willard studied to become an electrician and the joined the IBEW. The couple moved to Portland, where they made their home and raised their family. Willard worked on many different construction projects throughout the Northwest during his 50 years with IBEW. They moved to Hermiston 15 years ago to be closer to their family.
Willard was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed camping, collecting stamps and traveling with Ruth.
He is survived by two sons, Mike (Garnet) Olson of Pendleton and David C. (Denise) Olson of Stanfield; daughter, Shirley Ann Luthe of Hermiston; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rod Olson of Kingman, Arizona, and Steven Olson of Tigard, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Willard was preceded by his wife of 71 years, Ruth Olson, and his parents.
A family gathering will be held.
Those who wish may make contributions in Willard’s memory to Meals on Wheels or Parkinson’s Research.
Please share memories of Willard with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
