William Alvis “Bill” Gorger, beloved husband and father, age 92, passed away in his sleep at home in Vancouver, Washington, on Nov. 7, 2021. He was born on Dec. 10, 1928, in Hardman, Oregon, to Henry and Sylva Gorger.
Bill grew up on a ranch near Ione until 1942 when his family moved to Pendleton. He joined the Marines after high school and reported to San Diego for boot camp. He trained as a radio operator. When the Korean conflict flared up, he was sent to Oceanside for combat training. Though Bill was assigned to a rifle team, he reminded them that he was a high-speed radio operator and was reassigned to the position for which he had been trained. He was the only PFC in the Marines with a high-speed radio M.O.S.
In 1949, Bill married Pauline Lindahl. They had one son, Steven. In 1959, Bill married his second wife, Doris Hale. They had two girls, Pamela and Patricia. In 1972, Bill married Joan Helfman. They lived in Woodland Hills, California, then moved to the Westlake Village area where they lived for many years.
Bill was in the travel business for many years. He designed an accounting system after he joined a travel agency in the early ‘70s. At the time, there were no accounting systems for travel agents. In 1977, he started an accounting business when he found out that many travel agents hated the bookkeeping side of the business. Bill ran his business with his wife, Joan, until he retired in the late ‘90s.
During retirement, Bill enjoyed golf, travel, the symphony, reading, the family dogs and was involved with his wife in planning fundraising trips for the New West Symphony located in Thousand Oaks, California. In 2017, they moved to Vancouver, Washington, to be with family. One of Bill’s greatest joys was spending time with his family. He loved great food and family gathering time!
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joan; sister, Elizabeth Anne; daughters, Pamela Marie and Patricia Ann; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister, Rose Marie; and his son, Steven.
There will be an interment ceremony for Bill at Willamette National Cemetery, Happy Valley, Oregon, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.
