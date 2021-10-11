William “Bill" Rex Lankford passed away peacefully June 23, 2021, at McKay Creek Estates in Pendleton, with his family and friends by his side.
Bill was born on Oct. 13, 1938, in the Buffalo township of Newton County Missouri, to James “Dutch” and Alta “Lavon” Lankford.
Bill married Celia Edith Laumeister Jan. 23, 1959. They lived in the Pendleton area for the entirety of their marriage.
He became well known in Pendleton beginning in the '60s as the Honda Man; under the employ of his father-in-law, Ralph Laumeister, owner of Oregon Motor Service, Bill was instrumental in building the first and very prosperous Honda motorcycle dealership in the area. His renown also grew throughout the Pacific Northwest with a very successful auto racing career spanning 40 years.
Whether racing with his self-built open-wheeled modified sprint cars, or later, full body stock cars, Bill gained many fans and was loathed by the competition because it was extremely difficult to beat him. On or off the track his friendly, quirky personality and good spirit, the perfect counterbalance to his highly competitive nature, made you love him even more. After God, family, and life, some of his other loves were driving truck, billiards, playing cards, and dancing, all of which he excelled at.
Bill is survived by his wife; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Sheila Lankford of Sacramento, California; brothers, Morris and Mike of Pilot Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Bob, Jim and Jack; and sister, Deborah.
A celebration of life is tentatively being planned for 2022. Announcement to follow.
Happy Birthday, Dad, we miss you very, very much.
