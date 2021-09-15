March 6, 1927 — Sept. 13, 2021
Umatilla
William Bruce “Bill” Danner, 94, of Umatilla, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Bill was born March 6, 1927, in Sico, Kentucky, to Otis William and Lake Elizabeth (Salyer) Danner. After graduating from high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17. He was a Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class on the USS Randolph and was honorably discharged in 1945.
He then attended the University of Tennessee; graduating with a BA in psychology and a BS in zoology. Bill then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for the Korean conflict and was discharged early for medical school and graduated from the University of Tennessee as an MD.
In 1956, Bill interned at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, and in 1957, went to work for public health and was assigned to Harlan, Montana. After a year, he left to start a private practice in Sidney, Montana, and eventually moved to Albany, Oregon.
In 1964, Bill ran the emergency rooms in Albany and Salem. He later left western Oregon and, while stopping for gas in Umatilla and talking to the station owner, learned they needed a doctor in Umatilla so he stayed. He had a family practice from 1973 until he retired in 1996.
For the next 6 years, he worked for Indian Health doing Locum Tenens work (filling in for doctors wherever they needed him for two to four weeks at a time). He was flown in by helicopter to the bottom of the Grand Canyon twice; went to the Colville Indian Reservation; Winnemucca, Nevada; Neah Bay, Washington; and Fort Hall, Idaho. Bill also did two four-months sessions in Saudi Arabia for Lockheed Martin.
After retiring again, he planted a small vineyard on his little farm in Umatilla, where he raised eight varieties of wine grapes and made wine.
Bill is survived by his wife, Esther “Lonnie”, at their home; daughters, Cathy (Ron) Dimmerman of Lakewood, Washington; and Teresa Baker of Walla Walla; sons, Bruce (Becky) Danner of Kirkland; Brian (Barbara) Danner of Lebanon, Oregon; and Jeff Danner of Tekoa, Washington; sister, Janet Lydecker of Maryville, Tennessee; brother, Robert (June) Danner of Florence, North Carolina; stepchildren, Fran (Ken) Horn of Manson, Washington; and Dr. Pat Sharkey of Walla Walla; 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Burns Dugger; brother, Lewis Harvey Danner; and stepson, Philip Sharkey.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice through Burns Mortuary, P. O. Box 289, Hermiston OR 97838.
Please share memories of Dr. Danner with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.