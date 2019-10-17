Pendleton
November 22, 1931 — October 13, 2019
William Chalmers McHenry was born November 22, 1931, to Dean Francis and Grace Allan McHenry in Holyoke, Colorado. He died in Spokane, Washington, in the arms of his wife, Susan, and surrounded by his loving family on October 13, 2019, at the age of 87 years.
Bill’s family journeyed from the Midwest, settling in Eugene early in his childhood. Bill was an outstanding athlete, especially loving football. His motto throughout his life was “throw yourself in there with reckless abandon” and that is how he lived and died.
Following high school, Bill served as a paratrooper in Korea, where once again he threw himself in with reckless abandon. He was proud of, but extremely humble about, his military service.
Following his service, Bill played college football at Western Oregon University, and later graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in civil engineering. Deciding he wasn’t cut out for an office, he spent his career in the construction industry, eventually starting Desert Construction Company in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1974. In 1981 Bill and Susan bought Pendleton Sanitary Service, now a second-generation family business.
Bill’s interests and hobbies all reflected his adage of reckless abandon and included raising, breeding and racing quarter horses. He loved the wilderness, and always had saddle horses and mules for pack trips he shared with family and friends. One of his favorite memories was about buying a special saddle mule, Jenny, and taking his mother, who was then 74, on a wilderness pack trip to Red’s Horse Ranch. His eight-mule hitch with three freight wagons was a feature in the Westward Ho! Parade for a number of years.
Bill also loved motorcycles, his Harley cruiser and the custom Harley Springer he built and showed. He and Susan rode almost 80,000 miles after his first motorcycle purchase at age 70. Life never got boring for Bill. He also developed a passion for scuba diving, and became a certified diver at age 77. Only after his illness began in 2013 did his energy wane and he slow down a bit, although still living with reckless abandon!
Bill loved children, and in addition to generously sharing his time with his own family, he mentored several boys over the years. They stayed close to him and relied on his guidance throughout their lives and his.
Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; four children, Terri Lynn Dunmire (Dennis), Michelle Jean Mink (Jim), Michael Dean McHenry (Rose) and Michael Roger McHenry (Stacy); nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Pendleton Sanitary Service, 5500 N.W. Rieth Road in Pendleton, on November 22, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children General Fund, Portland, Oregon.
