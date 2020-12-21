Irrigon
January 25, 1937 — December 18, 2020
William E. “Bill” Winter of Irrigon, Oregon, was born on Jan. 25, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to parents Edward Winter and Amelia Klehaum. He died on Dec. 18, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 83 years.
Bill was raised in Rock Lake, North Dakota. He served in the United States Army during the Korea War from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1957. He lived in Montana before moving to Central Oregon, where he worked in the lumber industry.
Bill became an electrician and worked at Hanford, the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston and finished his career at the Umatilla Chemical Depot until retiring. He had been a resident of Irrigon, Oregon, for the last 30 years.
Bill married Dolores “Dee” Bensch on Oct. 6, 2002, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Bill was a member of the IBEW and the Irrigon Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Winter, Irrigon, Oregon; sister, Eilene Miettiner, Omaha, Nebraska; best friend and hunting partner, Steve Seed, League City, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters.
At his request, there will be no service.
Those who wish may make contributions in Bill’s memory to Pet Rescue, c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Bill with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
