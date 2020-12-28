Arlington
May 9, 1933 — December 24, 2020
On Thursday, December 24, William E. West, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 87.
Bill was born May 9, 1933, at Mikkalo, Oregon, to Alvin and Neva West. He spent his life enjoying the love of family, ranching, making music, fishing and hunting.
He was a kind and gentle man loved by many.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Alvin, his mother, Neva, and brothers Jim and Doug. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Randy, Holly and Mitchell; his brother Jack; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill’s immediate family held a graveside service at the Arlington, Oregon, cemetery on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
