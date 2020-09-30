Condon
Feb. 25, 1932 — Sept. 27, 2020
William J. “Bill” Brehaut was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in Fossil, Oregon. He died on Sept. 27, 2020, at his home in Condon, Oregon, at the age of 88 years.
Bill was raised by his grandparents, Edward and Mary Goodwin, at Service Creek until he was 8 years old where he then moved into Fossil and attended the first grade. The family then moved to Condon where he attended school through the tenth grade.
Bill started his working career at the age of 15 where he worked for a power company digging holes and setting poles in the Lonerock area. He served in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in February 1956.
Bill was united in marriage to Rosalyn Schmidt on May 30, 1958, in Fossil, Oregon. He worked briefly for the Kinzua log mill and then for Van Reitmann off and on five different times. He was a foreman and equipment operator for the Gilliam County Road Department for 36 years, retiring in June 1996.
Bill never sat idle; he always had a second job. In his early years he had various roofing jobs, remodeling and adding on to his home and making improvements on the family cabin, to name a few. Bill was known well in the community as the Kenmore Appliance repairman where he and his wife owned the Sears Roebuck Catalog Merchant store for 20 years. His wife operated the business and Bill did all the appliance repairs in the evenings after his day job.
Bill had a great sense of humor and was known for playing tricks on his children. He loved his annual elk hunts, playing cards and board games, enjoyed traveling the Northwest, and tinkering in his shop. He always loved his birthdays and would say he loved getting a year older because it’s better than the alternative. His favorite gift was a shaker card (money). Eating healthy was always important to him. But above all, Bill was the most honest and humble man and never liked conflict.
Bill cherished family more than anything else. He is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Brehaut, of 62 years. He was extremely proud of his three daughters, Tammy Barrett and husband Brian of Montesano, Washington, Jackie Hardie and husband Larry of Condon and Kellie Hill and husband Vince, who passed away earlier this year; grandchildren, Travis Barrett, Della Shields, Alex Dyer, Jessica Hill, Dayn Hardie, Lola Hill, Dustin Hill and Taylor Hardie; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Brehaut; and a brother, Bob and his wife Carrie, all of Condon, sister-in-law, Carol Brehaut of Pendleton, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Murial; and grandparents, Edwin and Mary Goodwin; and brother, Danny.
People wishing to honor Bill’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to South Gilliam County Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 85, Condon, OR 97823
Please share memories of Bill with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
