William K. “Bill” Bush was born on Dec. 31, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, to Lewis W. Bush and Vera Lubbes Bush. Bill passed away on Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Hermiston with his wife of 59 years by his side.
The family moved to Hermiston in 1940. Bill attended school in Hermiston, graduating in 1957. He excelled in all sports during high school, receiving many awards, including all conference tackle. After graduation, Bill continued to work with his family raising watermelons until going to work for other area farmers.
Bill was known for being one of the best potato digger operators in the area. He joined the Laborer’s Union in 1992, retiring in 2001. After retiring, he continued to farm part-time for various farmers, as farming was in his blood.
He enjoyed life and was an amazing man full of love. He will be missed. He was known far and wide as Uncle Bill to many related or not.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sylvia Bush of 59 years; three children, Larry, Brian and Barbara (John) Thomas, all of Hermiston; brothers Herman, Jim (Kathy) and Drake of Hermiston; sisters, Beverly and Helen of Hermiston; sister, Schellia of Tacoma; sister-in-law, Marlene Bush of Hermiston; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Betty Gillpatrick; and a brother, Tom Bush.
At Bill’s request, the family will host a picnic in honor of Bill on Sept. 25, 2021, at 12 noon, at one of his favorite places, Hat Rock State Park picnic area. They ask you to bring your beverage of choice.
