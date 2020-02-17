Echo
July 8, 1944 — February 12, 2020
William L. “Bill” Caplinger was born on July 8, 1944, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents Lowell and Wilhelmina Lois Hedrick Caplinger. He died on February 12, 2020, at his home in Echo, Oregon, at the age of 75 years.
Bill was raised and attended schools in Pendleton, graduating from Pendleton High School in the class of 1962. He then attended Blue Mountain Community College, studying accounting for two years. Bill served in the Oregon National Guard for several years.
With his first marriage, Bill gained four stepchildren and in 1979 he married Connie (Coppinger) Thomas and gained two more.
In the early years, Bill drove truck for the Grateful Dead band and was part owner of Markle Trucking. He worked for Pendleton Grain Growers, where he served in many capacities, including grain division manager when he retired.
Bill served for 10 years on the Pendleton Round-Up Board of Directors. He and Connie enjoyed competing in cutting horse competitions throughout the Northwest. Bill enjoyed riding horses, hunting and his dogs.
He is survived by his brother, Richard (Susan) Caplinger; stepdaughters Kim and Kaye Limbaugh, Kathi Leckrone, Becky Thomas Donaldson and Lisa Thomas Kuhlman; stepson Kelly Limbaugh; stepgrandchildren Bridget, James and Janelle Donaldson, and Olivia and Kate Kuhlman; niece Shelly Caplinger and nephew Derek (Carol) Caplinger; and numerous cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Connie, and his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Bill’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Please share memories of Bill with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.