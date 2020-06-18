Pendleton
May 11, 1926 — June 14, 2020
William Michael “Pete” Keating was born May 11, 1926, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, to Myrtle and Tom Keating. He passed away June 14, 2020.
Pete attended St. Joseph’s Academy and Pendleton Senior High School. He enlisted with the Army Air Force 11-18-43 and served as a lower bell turret gunner on B-17s and later as a waist gunner on B-29s. Pete was discharged June 1946.
He graduated in 1949 from Kansas City, Missouri, School of Watchmaking, Hand Engraving and Goldsmith. He returned to Pendleton and worked as watch repairman for Donnelly’s Jewelers. In August 1950, Pete was called back to active duty in the USAF as an aircraft technician. When he returned in September 1950, he again worked at Donnelly’s and later went to work at Matlock Jewelers. From February 1953 to 1956, he worked in Baker for Mack Jeweler. Fabian Mack and Pete purchased McElvin Jewelers as partners, and became known as Mack Keating Jewelers, which was located at 241 South Main. After purchasing his partner out, Pete sold the store in June 1988, although he remained as a consultant and semi-retired. For many years he continued to repair watches in his home.
He married Shirley Dagley, which ended in divorce. Pete remarried Betty Pegg Jenson in November 1971. As an added bonus he received four children. This large family added greatly to many loving memories to share and enjoy. Pete and Betty traveled extensively during retirement. Genealogy searches provided many interesting trips besides finding new relatives and developing many new friendships. They had exciting and adventurous trips far and near, such as riding a mule down (and up) the Grand Canyon, the ruins at Machu Picchu in Peru, the Amazon River in South America, Yangtze River in China, and Volga River in Russia, but his favorite was his safari to Africa. Henry and Vicki Matlock frequently were travel companions during these adventures. Pete always looked forward to having coffee every morning with his friends at the Rainbow.
Survivors include his wife Betty; his four children Robert and Delores Jenson, Linda (Jenson) and Victor Gehling, Charles and Patricia Jenson, and Carol (Jenson) and James Aldrich; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and Keating nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Tom Keating; brothers James and Robert; sister Anne; his beloved grandfather Mike Keating; and grandson Joshua Jenson.
A private family funeral will be held at Olney Cemetery on June 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
