Echo
April 28, 1950 — March 16, 2019
William Raymond “Willie” Webster, formerly of Umatilla, was born April 28, 1950, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Alex and Elsie (Smith) Webster. He passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, near Echo, Oregon, at the age of 68.
Willie attended Jefferson High School in Charles Town, W.V., graduating in 1968. After high school, he served in the USMC for seven years. After his honorable discharge, he began his career as a machinist with the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, Nebraska. He moved to Umatilla, Oregon, in the mid 1990s and worked as a machinist and later as a machinist foreman at the Hinkle Division.
Willie married Betty Matteson in 1971 and from this union two children were born, William Jr. And Samantha. The couple later divorced. He later married Leona Garner and from this union were born Raymond and Amber. The couple divorced many years later. He married Sandee Smith in the mid 1990s in Nebraska.
Willie enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, tinkering in his garage, telling stories and traveling with his wife Sandee. He was a member of the American Legion Post #37 and the V.F.W. Post #4750 of Hermiston. He was a compassionate person who would stop to help someone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Sandee; son William R. Webster Jr. of Papillion, Neb.; daughter Samantha Kimsey of Papillion, Neb.; son Raymond Webster of North Platte, Neb.; daughter Amber (Mitch) Tatman of Stapleton, Neb.; stepson Brian Morris of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren Hannah, Madison and Charlotte Kimsey, Abilene, Dalton and Raymond Tatman, and Micayla Morris; brothers Eddie Webster of Winchester, Va., and Gerald (Rhonda) Webster of Sumter, S.C.; sister Patricia (Barry) Schultz of Martinsburg, W.V.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Carl; and son-in-law Scott.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
