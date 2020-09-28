Pilot Rock
April 15, 2020 – Sept. 23, 2020
William Wells Rhinehart 70, of Pilot Rock, died Sept. 23, 2020, at his home. William was born April, 15, 1950, in Ukiah, Oregon, to Forrest and Susan Rhinehart.
He attended grade school in Ukiah and Pendleton and Pendleton High School. William drove truck all his life, many years he spent driving cattle truck and then logging truck. He enjoyed hunting, being in the mountains and enjoying the outdoors. William also enjoyed wild horse racing and won many belt buckles around the Northwest, but his proudest moment was winning a belt buckle at the 1981 Pendleton Round-Up. William volunteered for many years at the Pendleton Round-Up.
William is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Cummings of Hermiston; children that were important in his life, Shawn Karren and Michelle Bowden; his brothers, Forrest Rhinehart Jr., Philip Rhinehart, Steven Rhinehart; and sister, Susan Grieb, also three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and “Millie” Rhinehart; and half-sister, Barbara Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
