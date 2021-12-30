Willie Sue Turner of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla, Washington, at the age of 96. She was born on Dec. 21, 1925, to Bertha Melissa Merimon and Thomas Franklin Allen. She was born in her grandmother’s living room in Boswell, Oklahoma.
She met the love of her life (Lewis Turner) when she was in the first grade. Her family moved away for a while then moved back and Lewis started courting her. The couple were married on Sept. 16, 1946, in a double ring ceremony with Lewis’s sister, Minnie Mae Turner, and Sue’s brother, JB Allen, in Soper, Oklahoma.
Sue and Lewis had two children, Marilyn Peterson and Jimmye Turner. She had a few jobs that she worked at but she was mostly a housewife and mother. Sue and Lewis belonged to the Touchet Community Church where they were known as Mama and Papa Turner by young and old alike.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Peterson; and son, Jimmye (Dayna) Turner; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and her husband of almost 75 years.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Masks will be required for attendees. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
