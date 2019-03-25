Pendleton
October 17, 1921 — March 17, 2019
Wilma Roesch Kishpaugh passed away March 17, 2019.
Wilma was born on October 17, 1921, to Will and Maude Roesch, at their family home in Pendleton. She has survived her brother and three sisters.
She led an exciting life, attending St. Helen’s Hall at 15, then attending the University of Oregon for one year, then transferring to Whitman College in Walla Walla for three years, then to Bryn Mawr for a year and finally on to the Sorbonne in Paris for a year. After schooling, she became a model for Cosmopolitan in New York for a year while her sister attended Juilliard.
Wilma was always a world traveler. She adopted two Japanese girls who reside in Japan. She enjoyed the Orient and Europe. She would spend months traveling or weeks on a cruise. She made friends all over the world and many came to stay or visit her.
Wilma married William Kishpaugh in 1945. She moved to Panama where her first son was born. After moving back to Oregon she had two more sons. One son was killed in a helicopter crash in 1972. She is survived by two sons, William Roesch Kishpaugh and Frederick Kishpaugh; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her sense of humor and her intellect will be missed by all.
