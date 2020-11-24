Echo
February 23, 1928 — November 23, 2020
Wilmer W. Spurlock of Echo was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Paducah, Texas, the son of Joseph and Martha (Fletcher) Spurlock. He passed away in Echo on Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 92.
Wilmer lived in Paducah and Childers, Texas, as a child, where he attended his schooling. He married Clara Jane Crabtree in Texas on July 8, 1946.
In the early 1950s, the couple moved to Oregon. They lived in many Oregon communities, such as Reedsport, Burns and Lebanon, to name a few. They moved to Echo, Oregon, in the late 1990s where he has resided since.
Wilmer worked as a stock buyer for lumber mills throughout his career.
Wilmer enjoyed woodworking, camping, hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He enjoyed tinkering with projects, was a good mechanic and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; his parents; and three sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by sons, Jack (Ronnie) Spurlock, Bob (Karen) Spurlock, Jim Spurlock and Mike (Jessica) Spurlock; daughter, Teresa (Dave) Gunn; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
A private family gathering was held.
Family suggest memorial contributions be sent to Parkinson’s Research.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
