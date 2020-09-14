Chattaroy, Washington
April 12, 2000 — August 24, 2020
“Before you were born I set you apart.” — Jeremiah 1:5
Wyatt A. Mays of Chattaroy, Washington, formerly of Weston and Athena, Oregon, died instantly in a car accident on August 24, 2020. He was 20 years young.
A candlelight vigil was held the night of August 29, the Celebration of his Life was held August 30 at his favorite lake where he spent a lot of time growing up. Stories were shared and dDoves released; also in attendance was his much-loved German Shepherd. Wyatt’s ashes will be spread out and about, as Wyatt liked to be. He was also an organ donor.
Wyatt’s mom is Holly Snodgrass Mays, formerly of the Athena and Weston, Oregon, area. Wyatt’s dad is Jeffrey A. Mays of Washington. Wyatt is also survived by his other mother, Teicha, and younger brothers Tristan and Chase, as well as extended family.
Wyatt was born April 12, 2000, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Jeff and Holly. There he attended Kid’s Country day care and preschool as well as kindergarten. He and his family also spent much time with the Harris family. He lived there with his parents until 2006, when he and his mom moved to the Athena-Weston area to spend time with his grandparents, the late Ross and Bonnie Snodgrass of Athena. His dad moved shortly after to the Spokane, Washington, area.
Wyatt was baptized at the Athena Baptist Church where he attended services, after school, and youth groups. He also attended Athena Elementary and participated in soccer and lightning track. He went to middle school and part of junior high in Weston where he played basketball, the trumpet, and enjoyed Boy Scouts. He attended the remainder of junior high and his freshman year of high school in Helix, Oregon, where he played basketball, the trombone, took pictures for the yearbook, enjoyed going to school dances, and playing Airsoft.
Wyatt transferred to Riverside High School in Chattaroy, Washington, where he lettered in wrestling for three years, took Spanish, and really enjoyed his classes in composite technology and welding fabrication. He graduated in 2018.
After graduation, Wyatt worked in metal fabrication, welding, construction (cement), and loved working on cars at Valvoline and during his off time as well.
Wyatt enjoyed 4-wheeling, mountain and dirt biking, hiking, camping, boating, trips to anywhere, especially the Oregon coast, and spending time with family and friends. He loved to fish and drive his old 4Runner, then his Mini Cooper S.
Wyatt was known for his happy smile and personality, helpfulness and friendship, and eagerness to take a fun adventure. Also, his sense of hard work, fairness, and no nonsense.
Thank you to ALL who were a part of his life: family, friends, caregivers, pastors, neighbors, teachers, coaches, and to those who cared for him and the other driver at the scene of the accident and in his aftercare. He was as blessed by you as we were by him!
If you would like to reach out to Wyatt’s family, please contact Heritage and Pacific Northwest Funeral and Cremation of Spokane, Washington.
