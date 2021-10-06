Yvonne E. (Smith) Wells, 81, of Hermiston, passed away Sept. 16, 2021.
Yvonne was born May 10, 1940, to Willis E. Smith and Ella V. Smith in Custer, South Dakota. Yvonne graduated high school from Hermiston High in 1958, and then pursued a degree in human resources from Blue Mountain Community College.
Yvonne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For many years leading up to her passing, she enjoyed shopping, sewing, jewelry making and attending every barrel race she could. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart and enjoyed every second spent with them. She was proud of her daughter, grandson and granddaughter and all of their wonderful accomplishments.
Some of the highlights are Kash with his U.S. Army achievements and excelling to the rank of Staff Sergeant, Kelsey on the Pendleton Round-Up Court and being grand entry flag bearer, and Katrina with raising two wonderful children and supporting others more than herself.
Yvonne was a loyal and lifetime member of the Umatilla Sage Riders and GCBRA, where she enjoyed keeping track of times and points for each organization.
One of her most beloved things to do was to attend barrel races where she was best known as “Grandma Tiny.” She truly loved to watch everyone run, especially her great-granddaughter, Kate. She took great pride in keeping times at all of the races and loved being asked by others what their time was or if they were placing. Yvonne lived a life well lived and made an impact on many. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Wrightson; her son-in-law, Scott Wrightson; her grandson, Kash Wrightson; her granddaughter, Kelsey (Wrightson) Monahan; her grandson-in-law, Scott Monahan; her two great-grandchildren, Kate & Colton Monahan; her sister, Darlene Pierson; and brother, Keith Smith.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at Walchli’s Farm in Hermiston. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
