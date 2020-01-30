Pendleton
October 10, 1938 — January 25, 2020
Yvonne Marie (LaLone) Street of Pendleton, Oregon, was born on October 10, 1938, in Oregon City, Oregon. She passed away on January 25, 2020, at the age of 81.
Yvonne grew up in Weston, Oregon. She attended Weston schools, graduating in 1957. After graduation, Yvonne attended Eastern Oregon College. She later moved to Salem where she graduated from beauty school. After graduating she spent 3 months traveling through Europe.
In 1961, she met Gary Smith. The couple married and made their home in Eugene, Oregon. It was here they raised their children, Chad and Wendy.
On May 25, 1985, Yvonne married Phillip Street. They resided in Pendleton, Oregon.
Yvonne worked as a switchboard operator during her high school years. Later in life she worked as a beautician, at Master Printers, Dr. Brandt’s office, and First Community Credit Union where she retired in 1997.
Yvonne was full of fun and adventure. She loved to dance and travel. Yvonne and Phil would load up in their motorhome in the fall and return to Pendleton in the spring. Their travels took them across the United States, Mexico, Belize, Australia, the Caribbean, three months in Ecuador and many points of interest in South America. When they returned home in the spring, they would travel all over the Northwest.
One thing was for certain: For 28 years Yvonne and Phil were always home that second week in September where you could find them at the east end of the Let’er Buck Room, tending bar. She enjoyed this very much, meeting new people and making many friends.
Family meant everything to Yvonne. She attended as many activities and events as she could — whether it was a ball field/court or rodeo arena, Yvonne could be found cheering on her grandkids.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 34 years, Phillip; children Chad (Karen Sue) Smith and Wendy (Mike) McDonough, Mark Street and Dayna Street; grandchildren Cain Smith, Dally Sue Smith, Calgary Smith, Ireland McDonough, Shane McDonough, Brandon Street, and Casey Street; sister Rene’ (Russ) Woodall; and nephews Matthew and Mark Seelbinder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loneta and Leon Barnett.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. at the Street residence, 3850 S.W. Tahoe, Pendleton, Ore.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Pendleton Round-Up Association, P.O. Box 609, Pendleton, OR 97801; The Umatilla County Historical Society Museum, P.O. Box 253, Pendleton, OR 97801; or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
