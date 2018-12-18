Milton-Freewater
Sept. 25, 1933 — Dec. 12, 2018
Our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt went to her eternal home in heaven on Dec. 12, 2018, at the age of 85 years. Patsy Lorene Shaw Carson of Milton-Freewater passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
The youngest of six children, she was born in Stratford, Oklahoma, on Sept. 25, 1933, to Jessie May (Minor) and James Henry Shaw. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Everett “Leon” Carson, her parents, and her siblings; brothers, Jim and Frank Shaw, Jessie Marian Shaw; and sisters, Irene Shaw Morrison and Dorothy Darlene Shaw.
Following the sun, Patsy and her family traveled across the states from Oklahoma to Arizona working for various farmers to make a living. While working in the cotton fields in Eloy Arizona, she met the love of her life, Everett Leon Carson, who was also a farm laborer.
Patsy and Leon continued to travel and work various jobs when they temporarily settled in Grants Pass, Oregon; and on April 12, 1952, they married there. The couple worked their way up the state and eventually made their forever home in Milton-Freewater to raise their four children; Betty, Anita, Everett Jr. and Bryon.
Patsy’s unwavering compassion of others led her to devote her life as a caregiver. She was employed by several agencies throughout the years caring for the needs of the elderly and disabled. Patsy’s love for her family is unmeasurable; her family has always come first. She was a 4-H leader and was active in her children’s school and athletics activities. She was always quick to offer a meal (whether you have just eaten or not), watch after her grandkids, or chit chat over a pot of coffee to catch up. Her love of her garden kept her busy on beautiful days; primarily her roses. At the last count she had over 100 roses in her rose gardens on Weis Road! The beauty of her flower and rose gardens reflected in her home décor, in her attire, as well as her beautiful personality and laugh. She was devoted to God and her church and was so honored to become a deaconess at the First Christian Church.
Patsy is survived by her daughters, Betty Waggoner of Walla Walla and Anita Carson of Milton-Freewater; sons, Everett Carson Jr. and Bryon Carson, both of Milton-Freewater; grandchildren, Brenda Price, Brandon Waggoner, Bob Harshfield, Jessica Green, Cody Carson, and Deric Carson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Marshall, Andrew and Carson Waggoner, Caylan and McKenna Harshfield, and Ethan Green. She is also survived by her four dogs, Toby, Maggie May, Puddles and Bella.
A private family interment will be held at the Mt. View Cemetery in Walla Walla followed by a celebration of life at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St. Milton-Freewater, on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Lyons officiating. There will be a dinner at the church following the celebration of life.
