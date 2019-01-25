Paul was born on March 30, 1962, in Summit, New Jersey, to parents Richard and Jo Motanic Lewis Thickstun. He graduated high school in New Jersey and then enlisted in The Coast Guard. He was also a member of the Coast Guard Reserves. He was previously married to Monique Taylor.
Paul was the captain of a 100-ton ocean-going vessel while with the Merchant Marines in Florida. He moved to Pendleton in 1994, where he helped construct the original Wildhorse Casino. He worked for Wildhorse for 16 years and eventually became an assistant gaming inspector. He then went to work for CTUIR Tero before becoming disabled.
Paul’s hobbies included boating, fishing, Pendleton Men’s League softball, working out and golf. His most favorite was spending time with his sons. Paul’s achievements where he was the first Native American certified instructor for blackjack and poker. He trained many people for Wildhorse Casino.
He is survived by his sons Paul Motanic Shoeships of Pendleton, Ore., Vincent Motanic Sheoships of Pendleton, Ore., and Rielly Jacob Butler of Walla Walla, Wash.; and siblings David and Linda Thickstun of Bricktown, N.J., and Lisa and John Gabries of Ft. Pierce, Fla. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Casey James Motanic; his father, Richard Thickstun; and his mother Jo Motanic Lewis.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign the online condolence book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
