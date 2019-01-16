Walla Walla
December 7, 1921 — January 14, 2019
Percy H. Baum, 97, passed away January 14, 2019, in Walla Walla, Wash. He was born December 7, 1921, in Nampa, Idaho, to Carl E. and Augusta C. Baum, the fifth of eight children. The family moved to La Grande, Oregon, when he was three, where he attended school.
As a teenager he worked with his father and grandfather in a variety of jobs. He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps as a cook and then moved to Pendleton where he drove taxi and city bus.
He served in the Army during WWII in Europe as a truck driver. After the war he returned to Pendleton where he met and married Delores Aichele. They had one son, Danny Baum. Percy had a number of jobs, notably he was a barber for 13 years. He eventually retired as a custodian for the LDS Church, of which he was a lifelong member.
Delores passed away in 1972 and Percy later married Hope Hyatt. That union brought Hope's seven children into the family. After his retirement he and Hope moved to Walla Walla, Washington, where he lived until his passing.
Percy was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wives Delores and Hope, and grandson SSG Tane Travis Baum. He is survived by son Danny and wife Ruth Marie Baum, grandson Joseph Baum, grandson Thad T. Baum and wife Angela, Tina Baum, great-grandchildren Dyllon, Hunter, Taylor and Caelan, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Hope's seven children and their children, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints, 1821 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla, Wash., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Interment will follow at Skyview Cemetery, Pendleton, Ore., at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Wounded Warriors" or a charity of your choice, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
