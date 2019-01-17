Hermiston
July 25, 1926 — January 14, 2019
Pete Sturza passed away peacefully at his home in Hermiston, on January 14, 2019, with family at his side.
Pete Sturza was born July 25, 1926, in Husum, Washington. His parents, Louis and Violet (Fehrenbacher) Sturza, moved the family, Pete and his two brothers, Butch and Stanley, to Central Oregon where the boys went to school.
Pete then enlisted in the Army in 1945, trained as a gunner, and was stationed in Hawaii while serving his country during WWII.
Pete returned home to Central Oregon and married Karama “Faye” Rice. They had two sons, John and Joe Sturza, and later divorced.
Pete married Pauline Clay-Battles in February 1962, and raised Barbara and Robin, Pauline’s daughters, as his own. Daughter Jill was born in 1963. The family lived in Prineville, Ore., where Pete worked as a rancher, cowboy and cattleman. Pete rode good horses, worked good dogs, but always relied on his best horse Ralph.
He served on the board of directors for the Crooked River Roundup in Prineville for 16 years. This included a term as president in 1971 and manager of the fairgrounds in 1979. In 1989, he was selected to be the grand marshal of the Crooked River Roundup.
Pete continued from Central Oregon to utilize his vast knowledge and love of cattle while managing and operating livestock yards in Baker City, Vale, La Grande, Caldwell and Hermiston. His wife Pauline passed away in 1998.
Pete later married Jean Fenton, in 2002. They called Stanfield home, while they embarked on several memorable road trips and enjoyed family and friends. Pete enjoyed spending time with Jean’s two daughters, Cyndi and Marilyn. His wife Jean passed away in 2008.
Through the heartache of outliving two wives, his brothers Evan “Butch” Sturza and Stanley Sturza, several old friends and family, Pete continued to be the solid man he always had been. Pete loved to hunt with his friend Bob, looked forward to his daily visits with his friend Eddie, and going to the rodeos with his friend Herbie. He worked in his yard, fed and watered horses every day, and served his Lord until his last days, living to be 92. Pete was a man of good example, loved God, believed in hard work and taking care of his family and friends until God called him home.
Pete leaves a legacy of two sons, John Sturza and Joe Sturza, five daughters, Jill Kenfield, Robin Sharp, Barbara Haide, Cyndi Harvey and Marilyn Dwy, and a daughter of his heart, niece Rita McFarlane. Pete has 16 grandchildren: Tiffany, Shawn, Chance, Adam, Brand, Ride, Joseph, Shiloh, Ty, Casie, Tony, Chad, Jeff, Ryan, Marissa and Erica, and five great-grandchildren: Savannah, Steely, Pete, Luke and Gus.
Per the request of Pete Sturza, in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children Hospital (800) 805-5856.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
Viewing will also be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 150 E. First St., Prineville, Ore. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prineville.
Pete will be laid to rest next to Pauline Sturza at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
There will be a celebration of life at the Hermiston Elks, 480 E. Main, on January 26 at 1 p.m. (potluck-style).
