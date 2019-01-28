Ramona “Sue” Draper passed away peacefully at her home on January 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on June 9, 1933. She followed her family to Oregon where she met and married Stephen F. Draper in 1957.
They laid roots in Pilot Rock, Oregon, where they raised four children. They later moved to Elko, Nevada, where they met many new friends and had many fishing, camping and outdoor adventures, which they loved doing. They eventually moved to Baker City, Oregon, where Sue was a loving and great caregiver to both her sister-in-law and husband before their death.
Sue took comfort in her faith in God and was an avid supporter of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen F. Draper, and son Zane J. Draper. Sue is survived by daughters Karen S. Draper and Trudy L. Draper Jessen; son Stephen L. Draper; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Sue will be laid to rest next to her husband at Olney Cemetery on January 30, 2019. Per Sue’s request, there will be no services.
People may sign the online condolence book on the Burns Mortuary website, www.burnsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.