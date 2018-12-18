Pendleton
Nov. 21, 1948 — Dec. 11, 2018
Reita Jennie (McLean) Hamilton, 70, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
Reita was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in Fergus County, Montana, to parents Burdette and Myrl (Marek) McLean. The family moved to the Pendleton area in the 1950s.
Reita graduated from Pendleton High School and received her associates degree in business from Blue Mountain Community College. She had many accomplishments during her lifetime.
Reita met her husband, Gilbert Hamilton, in Pendleton and they were married on Oct. 31, 1970, at First Presbyterian Church in Pendleton, Oregon.
Reita worked at JC Penney and various jobs before she was employed by the Umatilla National Forest as a computer technician. She had a great career going from a computer technician to a computer specialist. As computer technology changed within the Forest Service, she moved right along with it. At one time in her career, she supervised five different departments from computers to telecommunications. After many years in computer technology, she was offered the opportunity to work with other National Forests to resolve workmen’s compensation cases and saved the government thousands of dollars. Reita worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 38 years and retired in 2008.
Reita loved traveling, writing poetry, crocheting and walks in the mountains. She loved gardening and with the help of her husband they created peaceful and serene areas to enjoy at their home. After her retirement, she spent time at her property in Canada basking in the beautiful scenery and enjoying all of the friends she made. Reita loved spending time with others but most of all she loved to give in her own special way. She had a great sense of humor and loved to pull practical jokes. She never met anyone that was a stranger and enjoyed the people she met throughout her lifetime.
Reita is survived by her husband, Gilbert, Pendleton, Oregon; brother, Mick (Barbara) McLean, Irrigon, Oregon; and sisters, Penny Smith, Burns, Oregon; and Marilyn McLean, Irrigon, Oregon; and nephew, Tyriel McLean. Reita had many cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all.
Reita was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and a niece.
Contributions can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Association. Memorial services will be at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop in Pendleton, Oregon, on Dec. 21, 2018, at 1 p.m.
