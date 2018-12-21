Milton-Freewater
Jan. 9, 1939 - Nov. 18, 2018
Robert “Bob” Hugh Tinker passed away Nov. 18, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 79. He was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Ralph R. Tinker and Lucille Harp Tinker, and raised on the farm in Oregon.
Bob graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1956 and attended Eastern State College in La Grande, Oregon. He was in the U.S. Navy on the SS-331 Bugara Submarine in the Pacific in the beginning of the Vietnam War. He married Carol Leon and had a daughter, Tammi Jo, who joined her half-sisters and brothers, Teri, Tia, Mike and Daryl.
He worked as an electrician, rode bulls and then farmed the majority of his life on his father’s farm. Bob was a member of the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge #2146 and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Milton-Freewater.
Bob was known for his charm and witty humor. He was a friend to many and loved a good story with a cup of coffee.
Bob was preceded by his infant brother, Jimmy Ralph; father, Ralph; and mother, Lucille. He is survived by daughter, Tammi (Dan); grandsons, Ty, Max, Drake and Nick; and numerous step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on Jan. 5, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
