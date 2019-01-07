Weston
July 19, 1936 — January 4, 2019
Ronald Kellmer of Weston, Oregon, passed away January 4, 2019, at his home after a battle with cancer at the age of 82.
Ron was born July 19, 1936, in Longview, Washington, to Harold Nicholas and Ceres Ruth (Lyons) Kellmer. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and National Guard. He was proud to serve in several fire departments, both as a volunteer and paid fireman.
He taught fire science in Maryland and Spokane, Washington. He ended his career as safety manager at EOCI in Pendleton and as a volunteer in East Umatilla Rural Fire District.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna Kellmer; sons Scott Kellmer and Brent Kellmer; stepsons Tom Bedell and Greg Bedell; grandsons Grayson Kellmer, Flynn Kellmer, Andrew Bedell, Michael Bedell, Wyatt Bedell and Nolen Bedell; sister Barbara Waterman and nephew Rick Waterman; niece Roxanne Otto; and five great-nieces and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., Pendleton, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the East Umatilla Fire District or Walla Walla Community Hospice and this may be made through Munselle-
Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
To leave a condolence online visit www.munsellerhodes.com
