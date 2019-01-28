Hermiston
January 26, 1941 — January 23, 2019
Ronald Lynn Matlack was born on January 26, 1941, in San Francisco, Calif., to parents Denton and Virginia Matlack. He died on January 23, 2019, in Richland, Wash., at the age of 77.
Ron was raised in California, Irrigon, and Umatilla where he attended school until graduation in 1959 from Irrigon High School. Ron served in the United States Army for 10 years until his honorable discharge in 1970, dates of active service April 1960 to April 1962 and July 1962 to January 1970. He served tours of duty in Berlin, Germany, and Fort Dong Ba Thin, Vietnam. He received many awards and decorations for his time in the Army.
During Ron’s career he worked as a military patrolman, Hermiston police officer, Department of Defense federal police officer and Dept. of Defense Umatilla Army Depot guard.
Ron also retired as an Army Reserve drill sergeant in 1989. Ron worked at the Umatilla Army Chemical Depot for many years as a toxic material handler until his retirement in 1993.
Ron is survived by his wife Vivian of Hermiston; brothers Jim Matlack of Hermiston and Ken Matlack of Irrigon; sister Sharon Alexanian of Pendleton, Gary Force of Tucson, Ariz., Raymond Force of Hiram, Ga., and sister Beverly Jean Force of Tucson, Ariz.; children Patty, Laronda and David from his first marriage and Erica Matlack of Hermiston from his marriage to Vivian of 44 years. He is also survived by stepchildren Juan Villalobos Jr., Hermiston, Nina Schulz (Mark), Wenatchee, Wash., Vicky McWilliams (Terry), Culver, Ore., Michelle Jones, New Orleans, La., Natalie Hodges (Dale), Hermiston, and Lisa Sobotta (Sam), Bend, Ore.; grandson Julien Trujillo Hermiston; and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.
Ron enjoyed being with family, fishing, weekend motorcycle trips and a good tobacco pipe (in his younger years).
He had many hobbies that included woodworking, model airplanes, reading and music. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners in Hermiston, Bay City and Tillamook chapters.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Denton Matlack and Virginia Corey, and infant sister Judy.
Memorial service is Saturday, February 2 at 1:00 in the Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Diabetes Association Organization, Department of Veteran Affairs, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org) or a charity of your choice.
Please leave online condolences for Ron’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
