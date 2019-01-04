Sami Rae Taylor of Hermiston was born May 1, 1945, in Colville, Washington, the daughter of Newell and Jessica (Bestrom) Wilson. She passed away surrounded by loves ones in Hermiston on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at the age of 73.
Sami met the love of her life, Donald Taylor, in 1972. The couple was united in marriage on January 23, 1973, in Yakima, Wash. They lived in Wapato, Wash., where they worked a ranch until moving to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1976.
In Hermiston they built Frasu’s restaurant, which they operated until 1991. In 1990 they opened a second restaurant in Yakima, Wash. — Marti’s, which they operated for several years. Sami then worked as a manager of Shari’s Restaurant in Hermiston. Next she took a position as an outside sales representative for Sysco Foods while also helping her husband run a cattle ranch in Starkey and a wheat ranch near Cayuse. She was affectionately known by family and friends as an unstoppable force.
When the couple retired they enjoyed many trips to Alaska, Canada, Nevada, the Blue Mountains and the Oregon coast. Sami was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a horse lover, businesswoman, a loyal friend, and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of near 46 years, Donald of Hermiston; children Stephen (Shawna) Taylor of Hermiston, Jamie (Simon) Meacham of Washington, D.C., Angie Lane of Spokane, Wash., and Alise Cortez of Dallas, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, in the Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Sami Taylor.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
