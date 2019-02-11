Hermiston
Dec. 3, 1940 — Feb. 4, 2019
Tamra Jean Giles (nee Hobbs), age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019, in her home in Hermiston, Oregon. Tamra was born on December 3, 1940, in Preston, Idaho to Douglas Parkinson Hobbs and Valeta Nelda Hodges.
A dynamic redhead, Tamra embraced opportunities and worked to beautify her surroundings. As a young adult, she served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission, proclaiming the gospel that she dearly loved. While on her mission, she met another missionary, A. Ray Giles. After their missions, they dated and married on April 8, 1964. The two of them began their little family in the military, moving to multiple places in the United States and Canada: Cape Charles, Virginia; Boise, Idaho; and Newfoundland, Canada.
Tamra always had a desire to be a mother and she applied her educational studies, hard work, and frugality to raise her family. They made Medford, Oregon, their home and Tamra supported Ray in the family grocery business as the bookkeeper. With remarkable determination she mastered many skills, including gardening, sewing, cooking, and researching genealogy. Her journey in life was spent serving others. Tamra was particularly involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She lived life to its fullest. She nurtured an abiding testimony of her Savior and sought to follow Him each day of her life.
Tamra is survived by her beloved husband, A. Ray Giles, her seven children, Tadd (Elizabeth) Giles (Orem, Utah), Tara Giles (Central Point, Oregon), Troy (Susan) Giles (Sandy, Utah), TeAnn (Shane) Pratt (Meridian, Idaho), Tina (Joseph) Sullivan (Vancouver, Washington), Tony (Amanda) Giles (Beaverton, Oregon) and A. Ray Giles II (Moreno Valley, California), 27 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Kayle (Gayle) Hobbs, Charlene (Gary) Johnson and Nicholas (Janet) Hobbs as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Clarice Lee McElroy, and her sister-in-law, Marlene Link Hobbs.
There will be a public viewing at Burns Mortuary (685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Memorial services will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston, Oregon, at 1 p.m.
Please share online condolences with Tamra’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
